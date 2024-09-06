The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical. The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Fifteen killed, 16 injured after bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh National Highway in UP's Hathras x 00:00

At least 15 people, including four women and an equal number of children, travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital.

Taking cognisance of the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed district officials to reach the spot and take care of relief measures. The CM has also asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said, "The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway."

The accident occurred near the Kanwarpur village, about 10 kilometers away from the district headquarters.

The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras.

Condoling the deaths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The local administration is providing all possible help to the victims under the supervision of the state government, he said on X.

He announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever