The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Twenty-two workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Maharashtra's Jalna; 3 critical x 00:00

As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in MIDC area in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Saturday, the police said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The condition of three workers is critical, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal, the news agency reported.

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said.

Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.

Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner, as per the PTI.

Helicopter crashes near Pune

Meanwhil, in an another incident, a private helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon but all four persons on board survived, the police said, reported the PTI.

While the pilot was hospitalised at Paud, about 30 to 35 km from Pune city, the three passengers suffered minor injuries, an official said.

Bad weather was suspected to have caused the crash as the area is receiving heavy rains, said inspector Manoj Yadav of Paud police station, as per the PTI.

The chopper, belonging to Global Vectra aviation company, crashed at Kondhwale village around 2 pm, he said.

Locals rushed to the rescue of the occupants as it came down.

"When they took off from Mumbai, the weather was fine, but when the chopper reached Paud area, which has been receiving rains since last night, it encountered difficulties. The pilot tried to land but it hit a babul tree and then crashed to the ground," said inspector Yadav, according to the PTI.

As the fall was broken by the tree, the impact of the final crash appeared to have been mitigated, he said.

There were no reports of the chopper experiencing any technical problems, the official said.

The occupants were identified as Captain Anand, Veer Bhatia, Amardeep Singh and S P Ram, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)