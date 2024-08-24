Breaking News
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune; passengers safe
Mumbai devotees join millions for Arbaeen walk in Iraq
Minor girl sexually assaulted by canteen boy at school in Palghar
Maharashtra: 22 workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Jalna
Sexual offenders should be castrated: Ajit Pawar
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > News > India News > Article > Twenty two workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Maharashtras Jalna 3 critical

Twenty-two workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Maharashtra's Jalna; 3 critical

Updated on: 24 August,2024 08:49 PM IST  |  Jalna
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, an official said

Twenty-two workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Maharashtra's Jalna; 3 critical

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Twenty-two workers injured in boiler blast at steel unit in Maharashtra's Jalna; 3 critical
x
00:00

As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in MIDC area in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Saturday, the police said, reported the PTI.


The condition of three workers is critical, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal, the news agency reported.



The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said.


Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.

Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner, as per the PTI.

Helicopter crashes near Pune

Meanwhil, in an another incident, a private helicopter flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon but all four persons on board survived, the police said, reported the PTI.

While the pilot was hospitalised at Paud, about 30 to 35 km from Pune city, the three passengers suffered minor injuries, an official said.

Bad weather was suspected to have caused the crash as the area is receiving heavy rains, said inspector Manoj Yadav of Paud police station, as per the PTI.

The chopper, belonging to Global Vectra aviation company, crashed at Kondhwale village around 2 pm, he said.

Locals rushed to the rescue of the occupants as it came down.

"When they took off from Mumbai, the weather was fine, but when the chopper reached Paud area, which has been receiving rains since last night, it encountered difficulties. The pilot tried to land but it hit a babul tree and then crashed to the ground," said inspector Yadav, according to the PTI.

As the fall was broken by the tree, the impact of the final crash appeared to have been mitigated, he said.

There were no reports of the chopper experiencing any technical problems, the official said.

The occupants were identified as Captain Anand, Veer Bhatia, Amardeep Singh and S P Ram, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra India news national news india news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK