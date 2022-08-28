Twin Towers demolition: Boundary wall of nearby society damaged

Noida Police Commissioner said that the team is going to the site to assess the remnants and leftover explosives if any are left there

Pic/PTI

Soon after the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Sunday said that 10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris.

The Supertech twin towers in Noida came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on Sunday, thus ending a nine-year-long legal battle.

Now the cleaning process is underway in the vicinity of the Supertech Twin Towers that were demolished.

Speaking to ANI, Noida Authority CEO said that the demolition was successfully done and the residents of nearby vacated societies will be allowed to return to their homes at around 7 pm.

"The planned demolition of Supertech Twin Towers was successfully done at 2:30 pm. The cleaning work has started and supplies restoration will start soon," said Maheshwari.

She further said that the pre and post-demolition AQI data is almost the same.

"Around 7 pm, the residents of nearby vacated societies will be allowed to return to their homes. Around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff have been deployed here," she said.

"10 metres boundary wall of a nearby society, ATS has been damaged after being hit by the debris. No information of damage from anywhere other than this has been received," Maheshwari added.

Chetan Dutta, Edifice Official said that the demolition was 100 per cent successful and it took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish.

"I was just 70 metres away from the building. The demolition was 100 per cent successful. It took 9-10 seconds for the entire building to demolish. There were 10 people in my team, 7 foreign experts and 20-25 people from Edifice Engineering," said Dutta.

Noida Police Commissioner said that the team is going to the site to assess the remnants and leftover explosives if any are left there.

"Largely exercise was executed as per plan, expert teams are on spot. Assessment is being done as of now. Only experts can ascertain the post-demolition situation. We're going to the site to assess the remnants and left-over explosives if at all they are left there," said Noida CP.

Clouds of dust have engulfed the area after the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers.

The rubble of demolished Supertech Twin Towers laid bare along with a cloud of dust in the vicinity after the demolition.

Taking precautionary measures, the hospitals near Sector 93A have made preparations to render emergency medical services if the need arises.

The health expert suggests people in surrounding areas to stay indoors, keep the doors closed and windows of houses, turn on air purifiers and wear N-95 masks when they step outside their homes.

The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were 100 metres tall and were brought down with explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg, in the biggest ever planned tower demolition bid.

Soon after the explosion that took place at the press of a button, the towers came crashing down, generating a cloud of massive dust and thus polluting the atmosphere around.

However, the Environment Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has installed six Special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels.

Anti-smog guns also sprayed water droplets in the air to bring down dust installed in an area nearby the demolition site.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would have left behind about 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

The Supreme Court had given the go-ahead for the towers' demolition, which it had set for August 21, but was extended to August 28 at the Noida Authority's request.

