Two accused in terror-related case escape from police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Updated on: 05 April,2023 01:57 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

Efforts are on to nab the two

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two accused in a terror-related case escaped from police custody in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, official sources said.


Efforts are on to nab the two.



Also Read: BSF nabs Pakistani national trying to enter India via Gujarat


"Two accused, who were under custody at police station Baramulla, escaped this morning in wee hours during 'Sehari' (pre-dawn meals) time," a police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections.

