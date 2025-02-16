The suspects reportedly told the police that they carried out the abduction with the intention of demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore from the boy's father, who is a sugar merchant

Police have arrested two people accused of kidnapping a businessman’s six-year-old son in Gwalior, following a brief gunfight in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, an officer informed on Sunday.

The suspects have reportedly told the police that they carried out the abduction with the intention of demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore, the officer added.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning in the Morar area of Gwalior, when two men on a motorcycle kidnapped the child after throwing chilli powder into his mother's eyes. The boy was on his way to school with his mother at the time, news agency PTI reported.

The child was later found abandoned in a village in Morena, 14 hours after the abduction.

On Saturday night, the accused, identified as 28-year-old Rahul Gurjar and Bunty Gurjar, 35, both residents of Morena, attempted to flee when they saw police officers near Kotwal Dam, PTI reported. The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, who returned fire in self-defence, injuring the duo. The men collapsed to the ground within the jurisdiction of Matwasiya Police Station, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh.

The two were arrested and admitted to Morena District Hospital with leg injuries, PTI reported.

Police on lookout for masterminds

The police had received a tip-off that two men with a motorcycle were sitting near the dam, allegedly planning a robbery. A subsequent search led to the seizure of their motorcycle, a revolver, a country-made pistol, and several bullets.

According to Madhya Pradesh Police, Rahul Gurjar has no prior criminal record. He had worked as a truck driver and engaged in small business deals to earn a living. His accomplice, Bunty Gurjar, who had been Rahul’s tenant, also had no criminal history, the authorities said.

SP Saurabh explained that the suspects planned to demand Rs 1 crore from the boy’s father, Rahul Gupta, a sugar merchant residing in Morar. The duo had made preparations on February 11 but were unable to execute the plan the following day owing to school closures.

On Thursday, they kidnapped the child and kept him at a location in Subhash Nagar, Morena, for about five to six hours before abandoning him in Kazi Basai village when the police launched an intense search for the child.

Rahul Gurjar later informed the police of the involvement of two additional men in the kidnapping. A manhunt has since been launched to apprehend them.

Madhya Pradesh Police believe that the absconding suspects are habitual offenders and may be the masterminds behind the abduction.

(With PTI inputs)