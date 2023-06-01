Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay wants more rural girls in STEM
Vande Bharat trains can handle flooding and steep inclines, says Central Railway
Mumbai: JJ doctors go on indefinite strike
Now, a tunnel link road from Turbhe to Kharghar
Mumbai’s most expensive bed in Arthur Road jail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Two alleged Lashkar e Toiba militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla

Two alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Updated on: 01 June,2023 03:38 PM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Two alleged associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from there possession

Two alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Two alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
x
00:00

Two alleged associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from there possession.


A police spokesperson said that acting on “specific information” regarding the movement of militants in Frestihar Kreeri village, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing.


Two suspects who were coming towards the crossing tried to flee when they noticed the security personnel but were apprehended tactfully, he said.


During a search of the duo, two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 15 pistol rounds were recovered. They were immediately taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused were identified as Suhail Gulzar of Frestihar Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata of Hudipora Rafiabad, both militant associates of LeT, he said.

A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI SSB

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.

Also read: Doesn't sound real: Kapil Sibal on WFI chief's 'will hang myself if charges proved' remark

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said.

They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard.

Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year. (PTI)

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
kashmir jammu and kashmir news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK