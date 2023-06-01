Two alleged associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from there possession

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Two alleged Lashkar-e-Toiba militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla x 00:00

Two alleged associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from there possession.

A police spokesperson said that acting on “specific information” regarding the movement of militants in Frestihar Kreeri village, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two suspects who were coming towards the crossing tried to flee when they noticed the security personnel but were apprehended tactfully, he said.

During a search of the duo, two Chinese pistols, two magazines and 15 pistol rounds were recovered. They were immediately taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

The arrested accused were identified as Suhail Gulzar of Frestihar Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata of Hudipora Rafiabad, both militant associates of LeT, he said.

A case has been registered against them under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI SSB

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.

Also read: Doesn't sound real: Kapil Sibal on WFI chief's 'will hang myself if charges proved' remark

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said.

They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non local working as a bank guard.

Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year. (PTI)