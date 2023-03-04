Two arrested for killing youth in northwest Delhi

The accused have been identified as Vicky (18), a resident of J J Colony, Bawana, and Praveen (22), a resident of Metro Vihar. While Vicky works as a waiter at wedding functions, Praveen works at a gas power plant in Bawana, they said

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a youth in northwest Delhi's Bawana, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vicky (18), a resident of J J Colony, Bawana, and Praveen (22), a resident of Metro Vihar. While Vicky works as a waiter at wedding functions, Praveen works at a gas power plant in Bawana, they said.

Two other accused, Vishnu Gupta and Chandan, are on the run, they said.

At around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, information was received from Maharshi Valmiki Hospital that a youth who was brought there with stab wounds had died, the police said.

The victim had sustained multiple injuries on his neck, chest and leg, they said.

The victim was later identified as Karan, a resident of J J Colony in Bawana, who worked at a cosmetics factory at Sector 4, DSIIDC Bawana, they added.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area showed that the foreman of Karan's factory informed him that someone had called him, following which the victim was seen leaving the factory. After a few minutes, chaos ensued as Karan was stabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

During investigation, it was found that Vishnu, Praveen and Vicky were involved in the incident. Praveen and Vicky have been arrested, while Vishnu is on the run, the DCP said.

Vishnu is a resident of J J Colony, Bawana. Chandan, a resident of Mukundpur, sheltered the other accused. They both are on the run, the police said.

Around 10 days ago, Karan had thrashed Vishnu and his friends, including Vicky. Later, Vishnu along with Vicky and Praveen decided to kill Karan, they said.

On Tuesday, Vishnu, Praveen and Vicky came to the factory where Karan worked. After Karan went out, Praveen and Vishnu stabbed him multiple times with knives, they said.

The three then fled on a motorcycle to Mukundpur. Vishnu called Chandan, who took the three accused home. Later, Vicky and Praveen returned to their respective homes, the police said.

