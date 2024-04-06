Breaking News
Two earthquakes hit Jammu Kashmirs Kishtwar
Two earthquakes hit Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar

Updated on: 06 April,2024 09:09 AM IST  |  Jammu
PTI

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude occurred in Kishtwar at 11:01 pm.

Representative Image

Two earthquakes of mild intensity struck Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said. There was no immediate report of any damage due to the tremors, they said.


The epicentre of the two quakes was in Kishtwar, the officials added.


According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude occurred in Kishtwar at 11:01 pm.


The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth at 33.34 degrees latitude and 76.62 degrees longitude, the NCS said.

Another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude occurred at 5:20 pm. The depth of the quake was 10 kilometres from the earth's surface at 33.37 degrees latitude and 76.69 degrees longitude, the NCS said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

