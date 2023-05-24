Two passengers were killed and 26 others, including women and children, injured when a private bus overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday morning, police said. Eleven of those injured are serious

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Two killed, 26 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district x 00:00

Two passengers were killed and 26 others, including women and children, injured when a private bus overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday morning, police said. Eleven of those injured are serious, they said.

The accident took place when the bus was going to Raigarh from Lailunga town in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle which overturned at Charbhanta turn under Gharghoda police station limits, said Dipak Mishra, sub-divisional officer of police, Dharamjaigarh area.

Two passengers died on the spot, while 26 others, including 10 women and two children, sustained injuries, he said.

After being alerted about the accident, police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

Of the injured, 11 were referred to a medical college in Raigarh as they are in serious condition, while 12 were admitted to the Primary Health Centre, Gharghoda. The remaining three are being treated at a hospital in Raigarh, Mishra said.

Also read: Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray agrees to vote against ordinance in Rajya Sabha, says Arvind Kejriwal

The bus driver escaped from the spot after the accident, he said.

Of the deceased, one has been identified as Giri Prasad Nishad (26). The identity of the other deceased was yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.