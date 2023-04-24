Breaking News
Two killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

Updated on: 24 April,2023 02:33 PM IST  |  New Tehri
The incident happened near Goolar on Goolar-Gaja road in Narendra Nagar block around 10 am

Two men were killed and as many injured when a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday, an official said.


The incident happened near Goolar on Goolar-Gaja road in Narendra Nagar block around 10 am, SDM DS Negi said.



Those killed were identified as Vikram Singh and Amit Chauhan, he said.


Also Read: Uttarakhand: Official dies after being hit by helicopter's tail rotor at Kedarnath

The car fell into a 200-feet deep gorge killing Singh on the spot and leaving three others injured, of which Chauhan died during treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh, the SDM said.

The two injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said, adding all four are residents of Goolar Patti Dogi in Narendra Nagar block.

The cause of the accident was not known immediately, Negi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

