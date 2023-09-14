Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday resumed the operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Two LeT terrorists 'encircled' by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag x 00:00

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it has "encircled" two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Anantnag district where three security officers were killed in an encounter a day earlier.

"In solemn tribute to the unwavering valor of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation. Our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists including Uzair Khan," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a major rank officer and a Deputy superintendent of police were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday resumed the operation against the terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district, reported news agency ANI.

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DSP Humayun Bhat.

"An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The off-vet was commanding 19 RR," Indian Army officials told ANI.

The last rites DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat were performed in Budgam on Wednesday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the death of the officers in the encounter.

"Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief,"Â LG's office said in a post on the social media platform, X.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter that began in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.

Security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)