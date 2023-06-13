Two militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, Police say

Two suspected militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s northern border district Kupwara on Tuesday in a military operation jointly conducted by the Indian Army and Police

Representational picture/PTI

Two suspected militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district Kupwara on Tuesday in a military operation jointly conducted by the Indian Army and Police.

“Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday. It said that a search operation is underway.

The police also said that a suspected associate of militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by Police in a joint operation with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bandipora district in northern Kashmir.

Officials said that Police, jointly with the 13 Rashtriya Rifles and the 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force, arrested a militant associate of LeT at Baharabad Hajin, ANI reported.

The police allegedly recovered two Chinese hand grenades from the arrested accused, they said.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two properties of a separatist leader Mohammad Akbar Khanday in Maloora Shalteng region of Srinagar.

“This is to inform all members of the public that the immovable property i.e. land measuring 1 Kanal and 10 Marlas under Survey No. 31 at Mauza Shalteng, Tehsil Srinagar (J&K), in the name of Mohammad Akbar Khanday...has been attached under Court Orders dated 31 May, 2023, in RC-10/2017 /NIA/DLI, by the Special NIA Court, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi,” the notice posted by the NIA read.

Earlier on Monday, the NIA attached 17 properties of one Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, in a terror funding case in which Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) commander Yasin Malik is currently undergoing life imprisonment. (Agencies)