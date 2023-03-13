Two minor girls gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

All six accused have been taken into police custody

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by six youths in the district's Husenganj area, police said on Monday.

Both the girls have been admitted to a government hospital where their conditions are said to be critical, they added.

All six accused have been taken into police custody.

Also Read: Two drug smugglers arrested in Barabanki, contraband worth over Rs 1 cr seized

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said in a statement on his official Twitter account, "Two minor girls were returning home late in the evening on Sunday after seeing a traditional fair in a village under Husenganj police station area, when six youths gang-raped them.

"All the six accused have been identified and taken into custody by the police and action is being taken by registering a case under serious sections."

Deputy Superintendent of Police Veer Singh said the girls' condition is worrying and they have been admitted in a government hospital for treatment.

The accused are being interrogated, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.