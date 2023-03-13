Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Two minor girls gangraped in Uttar Pradeshs Fatehpur

Two minor girls gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Updated on: 13 March,2023 02:41 PM IST  |  Fatepur
PTI |

Top

All six accused have been taken into police custody

Two minor girls gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two minor girls were allegedly raped by six youths in the district's Husenganj area, police said on Monday.


Both the girls have been admitted to a government hospital where their conditions are said to be critical, they added.



All six accused have been taken into police custody.


Also Read: Two drug smugglers arrested in Barabanki, contraband worth over Rs 1 cr seized

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said in a statement on his official Twitter account, "Two minor girls were returning home late in the evening on Sunday after seeing a traditional fair in a village under Husenganj police station area, when six youths gang-raped them.

"All the six accused have been identified and taken into custody by the police and action is being taken by registering a case under serious sections."
Deputy Superintendent of Police Veer Singh said the girls' condition is worrying and they have been admitted in a government hospital for treatment.

The accused are being interrogated, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india uttar pradesh India news national news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK