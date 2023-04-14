Two months after I-T raid, ED files case against BBC India

The ED action comes two months after the Income-Tax department surveyed its offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February

Security personnel outside BBC office in Delhi in Februray. Pic/PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a FEMA case against news broadcaster BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations, official sources said on Thursday.

The ED action comes two months after the Income-Tax department surveyed its offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February.

The ED has called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the officers said. A deputy managing editor of the news company has deposed before the ED.

The probe is essentially looking at purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company, they said.

The I-T raid had come days after BBC released a two-part documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Centre had banned the documentary titled, India: The Modi Question.

