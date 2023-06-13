Two policeman injured in attack by illegal sand miners in Jammu

Two policemen were injured in an attack by a group of people involved in illegal sand mining in the Tawi river on the outskirts of Jammu city

Two policemen were injured in an attack by a group of people involved in illegal sand mining in the Tawi river on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Tuesday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Monday evening, police said.

Acting on a complaint about illegal mining in the Kukdiyal area, a mining department team assisted by police rushed to the spot. When the police personnel tried to seize the machinery, a large number of people close to the illegal miners came to the spot and attacked them, the police said.

Two policemen suffered minor injuries in the attack. Additional police force was rushed to the spot and one person was arrested. The machines used by the illegal miners were seized, they said.

A case has been registered in the matter and a hunt is on to arrest the remaining accused, they said.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake occurred at 1:33 pm today.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted NCS.

Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in the national capital and parts of north India.

A local from Srinagar said, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."

Earlier on June 9, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to the NCS.

The quake occurred on June 9 at "10:23:57 IST, Lat: 35.64 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Laddakh, India," according to the NCS.

On the same day, an earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur at 10:05 am.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake's epicentre was 39 km west of Tezpur and it occurred at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 10:05:59 IST, Lat: 26.60 & Long: 92.40, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 39km W of Tezpur, Assam, India," tweeted NCS.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains National Seismological Network of more than 150 stations each having state of art equipment and spreading all across the country. (Agencies)