Home > News > India News > Article > Two siblings on way to hospital washed away by flood waters in Punjab village

Two siblings on way to hospital washed away by flood waters in Punjab village

Updated on: 07 September,2025 11:27 AM IST  |  Phagwara
PTI

Top

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Deepa (37) and his younger sister Preeti (27), both residents of Ucha village

Two siblings on way to hospital washed away by flood waters in Punjab village

Representational pic/iStock

Two siblings died by drowning after the cycle they were riding on fell into a pothole on a submerged road and was washed away by the currents of Chitti Bein, a tributary of Sutlej river, between Dugg and Jagpalpur villages here on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Deepa (37) and his younger sister Preeti (27), both residents of Ucha village.

According to police, Preeti was sick and Deepa was taking her to Ranipur village on a bicycle to get her medicines.


When Deepa was cycling through a submerged road along Chitti Bein between Dugg and Jagpalpur villages, they stumbled into a pothole on the road and fell into the current.

Police, with the help of locals, fished them out and rushed them to Phagwara civil hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Sukhdev Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rawalpindi station, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the bodies were kept in the hospital's mortuary.

Chitti Bein and some fields and roads along its banks have been inundated for the last few days owing to heavy rains. 

