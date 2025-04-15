Two tribal individuals were killed in a suspected wild elephant attack in Athirappilly forest, Thrissur, while collecting forest produce. Authorities are searching for others who may have scattered during the incident

With this incident, the number of persons died in the wild elephant attacks in the state in the last two days has become three.

Two tribal persons who had gone to collect forest produce were found killed in a wild elephant attack in the Athirappilly forests, kerala , police said on Tuesday.

The incident suspected to have happened by 7.30 pm on Monday and the bodies of the deceased were send to a nearby state-run hospital on Tuesday morning, they said.



The deceased, Ambika and Satheesh, were hailing from a tribal settlement in Vazhachal near here.



"They belonged to two tribal families staying in tents erected atop a rock to collect forest produce. It is suspected that a herd of wild elephants attacked the group in the night," a police officer said.



A search is on to verify if more persons were trapped inside the forest after running scattered seeing the wild jumbos in the night, police sources said.



A 20-year-old tribal man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Malakkappara in this district on Sunday night.

