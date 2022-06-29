Breaking News
Ahead of Maha floor test, BJP demands protection for rebel MLAs
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone
Home > News > India News > Article > Udaipur beheading Congresss internal rivalries has affected law and order in Rajasthan BJP leader Anurag Thakur

Udaipur beheading: Congress's internal rivalries has affected law and order in Rajasthan: BJP leader Anurag Thakur

Updated on: 29 June,2022 04:49 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The information and broadcasting minister was responding to reporters' questions on the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on Monday

Udaipur beheading: Congress's internal rivalries has affected law and order in Rajasthan: BJP leader Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur. File Pic


Union minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday slammed the Ashok Gehlot dispensation in Rajasthan over the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, saying the state government allegedly remained a "mute spectator" as the Congress' internal rivalries affected law and order.

The information and broadcasting minister was responding to reporters' questions on the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on Monday.




Also Read: Udaipur beheading: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid issues statement, says incident is an act against Islam


Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver hacked Lal to death in Udaipur city's Dhan Mandi area and posted videos online that said, they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which has been placed under curfew. 

rajasthan anurag thakur udaipur news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK