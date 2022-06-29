Udaipur beheading: Congress's internal rivalries has affected law and order in Rajasthan: BJP leader Anurag Thakur

The information and broadcasting minister was responding to reporters' questions on the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on Monday

Anurag Thakur. File Pic

Union minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday slammed the Ashok Gehlot dispensation in Rajasthan over the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, saying the state government allegedly remained a "mute spectator" as the Congress' internal rivalries affected law and order.

The information and broadcasting minister was responding to reporters' questions on the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on Monday.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver hacked Lal to death in Udaipur city's Dhan Mandi area and posted videos online that said, they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which has been placed under curfew.