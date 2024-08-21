Udaipur knife attack: Sachin Pilot calls for peace, accountability from govt

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Pilot emphasised that violence is not a solution and urged for the restoration of calm and order.

Sachin Pilot. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemned the knife attack incident in Rajasthan's Udaipur and called for accountability from the state government. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Pilot emphasised that violence is not a solution and urged for the restoration of calm and order.

"Violence is neither a solution nor an answer to anything. Everyone should maintain peace. The government should also think about how to put an end to ideologies and people who incite people to fight," Pilot said.

He stressed that the government must prioritize law enforcement, governance, and public safety. "Law and order, governance and safety of people should be the priority for the government. It should take responsibility that such a thing is not repeated," the Congress leader said.

Pilot also highlighted the need for compensation for the victims and their families. Rajasthan Congress earlier formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident in which a class 10 student in Udaipur died on Monday three days after he was stabbed by his schoolmate on August 16.

The father of the victim demanded stringent punishment for the culprit. "I want justice. My son is gone. The culprits should get strict punishment. We are extremely sad. I was living because of him. The murder was fully planned."

