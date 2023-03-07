Breaking News
Activists of rival Sena factions clash in Thane over control of party office
Holi 2023: Mumbai Metro Services to run as per special timetable, details here
Two civic officials, driver caught taking bribe from builder in Thane district
Coast Guard apprehends Iranian boat with drugs worth Rs 425 cr off Gujarat coast
Nagpur: Man held for posing as apex court staffer to dupe job aspirants
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Unable to find real culprits Police will kill one of Atiq Ahmeds sons in fake encounter SPs Ram Gopal Yadav

Unable to find real culprits, Police will kill one of Atiq Ahmed's sons in fake encounter: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav

Updated on: 07 March,2023 07:21 PM IST  |  Etawah (UP)
PTI |

Top

Unable to find the real culprits, police are "under pressure from the top to kill whoever they find", the SP national general secretary told reporters in Saifai here

Unable to find real culprits, Police will kill one of Atiq Ahmed's sons in fake encounter: SP's Ram Gopal Yadav

Atiq Ahmed/Photo AFP


Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the police would kill one of the sons of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in a fake encounter in the coming days in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.


Unable to find the real culprits, police are "under pressure from the top to kill whoever they find", the SP national general secretary told reporters in Saifai here.



Two men allegedly linked to the murder of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder case of former BSP MLA Raju Pal, have been killed in two police encounters in the last 10 days.


Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Ahmed, a former MP, is presently lodged in Gujarat jail.

Also read: Palghar: Rs 21.64 lakh compensation awarded to kin of ambulance driver killed in accident

"There is pressure on the police from the top to kill whoever they find. Whoever gets caught will be killed. Both sons of Atiq Ahmed were caught by the police on the very first day. One of them will be killed in the coming days... You all will see," Yadav claimed.

"When our Constitution gives a man the fundamental right to live, then you cannot take someone's life. There is no other way than the legal way. Those who carry out fake encounters are booked for murder," he said.

Two other accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman, were killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6 respectively.

On Monday, Ahmed's family held a press conference in Prayagraj on Monday and expressed apprehension that he, his brothers and sons would be killed in a fake encounter by the police and requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for help.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
uttar pradesh news india India news national news samajwadi party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK