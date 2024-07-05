The bomb was safely defused the state government machinery, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force

Representational image/ File Pic

Listen to this article Undetonated WW-II bomb found in West Bengal; successfully defused x 00:00

An unexploded bomb from World War-II was found in an open field in West Bengal’s Jhargram district and was successfully defused, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

The Chief Minister shared an image of the operation on X. In the post she said that the state government machinery, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, successfully defused the bomb while ensuring the safety of nearby residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yesterday, we were alerted about an unexploded WW-II bomb found in an open field at Bhulanpur village in Jhargram district. The state government, including the police and the IAF, immediately took action. Residents of nearby areas were moved to a safe and secure place before conducting the operation," she said.

"Subsequently, the bomb was safely and successfully defused. I thank everyone involved for the good work done," she added.

Yesterday it came to our notice that an undetonated bomb of World War II was found in an open field in village Bhulanpur, Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district.



State government machinery including police and also airforce immediately swung into action. Public from nearby area… pic.twitter.com/Cva66ydlMQ — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 5, 2024

Another man killed in mob attack in West Bengal, fourth such case in less than a week

A man was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday, making it the fourth such incident in the state in less than a week, police said. While the first such case came to light in Kolkata on June 28, two more fatal assaults were reported on June 29 and 30.

The victim was identified as Biswajit Manna, a resident of Naita Malpaharpur gram panchayat in Tarakeswar area of Hooghly district, they said.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the crime, a senior police officer of Hooghly Rural Police said, adding that a suo moto case has been lodged by police.

Initial probe revealed that Manna was called by the accused, who were known to the family when he was sleeping at his residence on Sunday night, the police said.

Police said Manna had taken a loan of around Rs 50,000 from the accused and had failed to repay the loan amount.

"At his friend's place, the accused tied Manna and continued beating him till he became unconscious. The mother of the victim along with her daughter-in-law somehow rescued him and took him to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," they said.