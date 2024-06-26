Pune CP Amitesh Kumar's remarks came in the backdrop of alleged consumption of drug at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Pune's Fergusson College Road which came to light during a police raid on Sunday

Amitesh Kumar. File Pic

Listen to this article Unfair to create 'Udta Pune' narrative based on one incident: Police Commissioner x 00:00

Based on a single incident of alleged drug use at a pub here, it is unfair to create a narrative that the entire city has become "Udta Pune", Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar's remarks came in the backdrop of alleged consumption of drug at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar on Pune's Fergusson College Road which came to light during a police raid on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the comments at an event held at Modern College to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

"After the media and citizens highlighted the incident, we took immediate and stringent action. Our goal, alongside that of the press and vigilant citizens, is to cleanse society of such vices. However, it is unfair to create a narrative and portray the entire city as 'Udta Pune' and suggest it is drug-infested based on a single incident," insisted Kumar.

He was referring to a 2016 Hindi film, "Udta Punjab", a hard-hitting drama on drug abuse.

The police have registered a case against the L3 bar for operating and serving liquor beyond permissible hours and arrested eight people, including its owners, employees, and an event manager.

Additionally, the police arrested two men, Nitin Thombre (34) and Karan Mishra (34), who were seen in a viral video consuming a drug-like substance at the establishment in the western Maharashtra city.

Police Commissioner Kumar asserted that making Pune drug-free is a top priority for the law enforcement agency and they will take all necessary steps to achieve this goal.

The IPS officer appealed to citizens to not let narratives on drug use take roots despite some people's attempts to create a negative image of Pune, an education and IT hub.

"The police will take punitive actions against anyone involved in illegal activities, whether they are from our department or any other section of society. No one will be spared," he warned.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever