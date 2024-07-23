Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Pic/PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, announced special packages for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

The Centre proposed an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar.

Speaking in Parliament while presenting the Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies, reported PTI.

The government will also set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar, she said.

The Centre will also formulate a plan 'Purvodaya' for the all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

Sitharaman further said the government will support industrial corridor for development in the eastern region.

The finance minister also said the government will provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of the loan amount.

The government announced a series of measures for the development of Andhra Pradesh, including arranging Rs 15,000 crore this fiscal and in future years for the development of the capital city of the state, reported PTI.

Presenting Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate special financial support for the development of the capital city.

Besides, the Centre allocated over Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls and stated that it is fully committed to the completion and financing of the Polavaram irrigation project, reported PTI.

The minister also announced a backward region grant for three districts of the state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of the BJP in the Centre.

Political parties from Andhra Pradesh have protested time and again since 2014 demanding special category status for the state.

Special category status is a classification of regions or states by the central government to provide special assistance in the form of tax benefits and financial support for the development of the region.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced nine priorities in the Union Budget 2024-25 for generating ample opportunities in the economy.

The nine priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation and reforms.

Presenting her seventh straight budget, Sitharaman said the government undertakes a comprehensive review of research to develop climate-resilient seeds.

In the next two years, one crore farmers will be initiated in natural farming, she said.

Large-scale vegetable production clusters would be promoted to increase output, she stated.

The government will release new 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient seeds for 32 field and horticulture crops.

According to her, the implementation of various schemes announced in the interim budget in February is still underway.

(With inputs from PTI)