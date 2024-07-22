Budget Session 2024: Key highlights of Modi 3.0's first budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget in today.

Nirmala Sitharaman with red 'Bahi Khata'/ Pallav Paliwal

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record by presenting the seventh consecutive budget. Sitharaman, clad in an off-white saree for her seventh budget presentation, said that the budget 2024 envisages sustained efforts on nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all. The Budget's 9 priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, and reforms, she added.

She added that the budget, as stated during the interim budget, focuses on empowering youth, the poor, farmers, and women.

Here are key highlights of Budget 2024:

Five schemes to focus on 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore, says FM FM lists out a roadmap to pursue nine priorities for India's opportunity Energy Security will be one of the Nine Priorities FM Sitharaman says one-month salary support to enterprises for first-time employees 1 crore farmers to be initiated into natural farming over 2 years Budget for FY25 to provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education and employment and skill, said FM Sitharaman in her Budget presentation. Govt will undertake a comprehensive review of research to develop climate-resilient seeds In the next 2 years, one crore farmers will be initiated in natural farming Large-scale vegetable production clusters would be promoted to increase production Govt in partnership with states will promote digital public infra for agriculture Govt will bring a National Cooperation Policy for overall development Government to strengthen production, storage and marketing of pulses Fast-tracking growth of the rural economy and employment opportunities will be a policy goal Govt will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls More than 100 branches of India Post Payment Bank to be set up in the North East region Completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project to ensure food security of the nation Govt to launch three employment-linked schemes: FM Sitharaman. Govt to provide incentive to 30 lakh youth entering job market by providing 1 month PF contribution: Govt to provide funds to private sector, domain experts & others for developing climate-resilient seeds: FM Sitharaman. Govt to set up working women hostels to promote women participation in workforce: FM in Budget Govt will release new 109 high yielding, climate-resilient seeds for 32 field and horticulture crops New centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling in collaboration with states, industry; 20 lakh youth to be skilled over 5 year Model skilling loan scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh Govt to provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions Govt to provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount Govt to provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions Will formulate plan Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh Will support industrial corridor for development in eastern region, says FM Investment-ready “plug and play” industrial parks to be developed in or near 100 cities 12 industrial parks sanctioned under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme 14 large cities with a population above 30 lakh will have Transit Oriented Development plans 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families to be covered under #PMAwasYojana Urban 2.0 100 weekly ‘haats’ or street food hubs in select cities