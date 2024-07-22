Breaking News
Budget Session 2024: Key highlights of Modi 3.0's first budget

Updated on: 23 July,2024 12:04 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget in today.

Budget Session 2024: Key highlights of Modi 3.0's first budget

Nirmala Sitharaman with red 'Bahi Khata'/ Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article
Budget Session 2024: Key highlights of Modi 3.0's first budget
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman broke former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record by presenting the seventh consecutive budget. Sitharaman, clad in an off-white saree for her seventh budget presentation, said that the budget 2024 envisages sustained efforts on nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all. The Budget's 9 priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, and reforms, she added.


She added that the budget, as stated during the interim budget, focuses on empowering youth, the poor, farmers, and women. 



Here are key highlights of Budget 2024: 


  1. Five schemes to focus on 4.1 crore youth over 5 years with a central outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore, says FM
  2. FM lists out a roadmap to pursue nine priorities for India's opportunity
  3. Energy Security will be one of the Nine Priorities
  4. FM Sitharaman says one-month salary support to enterprises for first-time employees
  5. 1 crore farmers to be initiated into natural farming over 2 years
  6. Budget for FY25 to provide Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education and employment and skill, said FM Sitharaman in her Budget presentation.
  7. Govt will undertake a comprehensive review of research to develop climate-resilient seeds
  9. Large-scale vegetable production clusters would be promoted to increase production
  10. Govt in partnership with states will promote digital public infra for agriculture
  11. Govt will bring a National Cooperation Policy for overall development
  12. Government to strengthen production, storage and marketing of pulses
  13. Fast-tracking growth of the rural economy and employment opportunities will be a policy goal
  14. Govt will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing
  15. Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes benefitting women and girls
  16. More than 100 branches of India Post Payment Bank to be set up in the North East region
  17. Completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project to ensure food security of the nation
  18. Govt to launch three employment-linked schemes: FM Sitharaman.
  19. Govt to provide incentive to 30 lakh youth entering job market by providing 1 month PF contribution:
  20. Govt to provide funds to private sector, domain experts & others for developing climate-resilient seeds: FM Sitharaman.  
  21. Govt to set up working women hostels to promote women participation in workforce: FM in Budget
  22. Govt will release new 109 high yielding, climate-resilient seeds for 32 field and horticulture crops
  23. New centrally-sponsored scheme for skilling in collaboration with states, industry; 20 lakh youth to be skilled over 5 year
  24. Model skilling loan scheme will be revised to facilitate loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh
  25. Govt to provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions
  26. Govt to provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount
  27. Govt to provide financial support for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions
  28. Will formulate plan Purvodaya for all round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh
  29.  Will support industrial corridor for development in eastern region, says FM
  30. Investment-ready “plug and play” industrial parks to be developed in or near 100 cities
  31. 12 industrial parks sanctioned under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme
  32. 14 large cities with a population above 30 lakh will have Transit Oriented Development plans
  33. 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families to be covered under #PMAwasYojana Urban 2.0
  34. 100 weekly ‘haats’ or street food hubs in select cities

