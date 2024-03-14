Union Min Nitin Gadkari says upliftment of youth, women & farmers crucial for societal happiness

Nitin Gadkari, during inauguration of Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Sindi dry port, emphasised critical roles of different segments of society in promoting societal well-being.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the importance of empowering young, women, workers, and farmers in promoting a content society during his speech at the opening ceremony of a Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Sindi dry port in Wardha district, Maharashtra.

Gadkari, who inaugurated the park and kicked off the trial of rail terminal services, emphasised the critical roles that different segments of society play in promoting societal well-being, reported PTI.

"Thousands of trucks will converge at the Sindri dry port, dispatching goods on rakes to Bangladesh via Haldia in West Bengal, bypassing JNPT, Mumbai," Gadkari said in a statement.

According to the report in PTI, he emphasised the dry port's huge job development potential, anticipating roughly 1 lakh job openings and other chances for business and enterprise. The project, which has received Rs 1,200 crore from the Maharashtra government and Rs 600 crore from JNPT, is projected to promote the development of industrial clusters, cold storage facilities, godowns, and pre-cooling plants.

Gadkari, who is running for Lok Sabha from Nagpur, stated that the administration is committed to upgrading Sindi dry port into the nation's logistics hub, the report added

Per the PTI report, Gadkari further emphasised the need to empower young women, workers, and farmers for societal harmony while listing the developmental efforts of both the central and state governments. He, emphasising the need for value addition, said that youth should be given employment opportunities and that women must be empowered. He, per PTI report, also urged Vidarbha businesspeople to invest in the area, hence promoting economic growth and development.

"If we want to make our society happy, then uplift of youth, women, workers and farmers is important," Gadkari said. "Youth should get employment, women should be empowered and get equal rights, workers should get proper wages, while farmers should get good prices for their produce. All this requires value addition," he added.

