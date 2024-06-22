Unsung heroes: How this journalist-turned-educator brings '3 Idiots' Rancho to life in Spiti Valley

After working with notable news organisations in Mumbai and Delhi, Portia Putatunda, moved to Spiti Valley in late 2020 and began teaching children under a tree
- Journalist-turned-teacher has embarked on journey to educate the children of Spiti Valley
- Portia Putatunda moved to Spiti Valley in late 2020
- Portia first visited Spiti in 2013 and was instantly mesmerised
Allured by actor Aamir Khan’s character Rancho from 3 Idiots, a journalist-turned-teacher has embarked on a journey to educate the children of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.
