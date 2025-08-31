Breaking News
UP 2 killed as car collides with pickup vehicle in Hathras

UP: 2 killed as car collides with pickup vehicle in Hathras

Updated on: 31 August,2025 06:06 PM IST  |  Hathras
PTI |

Two men died and another was seriously injured after their car collided head-on with a pickup vehicle in Hathras on Sunday. The victims, residents of Odhpura, were travelling from Sikandrarao to Hathras when the accident occurred near Kailora. The injured was shifted to a higher centre for treatment, police said.

Representational Image. File Pic

Two men were killed and another sustained serious injuries when their car collided head-on with a pickup vehicle in the Hathras Junction area on Sunday, the police said.

The accident occurred near Kailora on the highway in the afternoon when the victims, identified as Vishnu Sharma (25), Deepak (24) and Anas (24), residents of Odhpura in Hathras, were travelling from Sikandrarao to Hathras.



Anas was driving the car when it rammed into a pickup vehicle allegedly coming from the wrong direction, officials said.


Sharma and Deepak died on the spot, while Anas sustained critical injuries and was taken to the district hospital. He was later referred to a higher centre for treatment, the police said.

The pickup vehicle overturned due to the impact, and its driver fled the scene, they added.

Hathras Junction SHO Satendra Singh Raghav said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and legal proceedings are underway. 

