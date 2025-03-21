The incident took place in the Sikandrarao Police Station area around 11 pm on Thursday when the SUV, heading to Khangrapur village in Etah from Vrindavan, lost control and overturned

The 25-year-old driver of the SUV is one of the victims of the accident. Representational pic

Listen to this article Uttar Pradesh: Two killed, six injured after SUV overturns in Hathras x 00:00

Two persons, including the driver, were killed while six others were injured after an SUV overturned in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Sikandrarao Police Station area around 11 pm on Thursday when the SUV, heading to Khangrapur village in Etah from Vrindavan, lost control and overturned, Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh said.

The victims have been identified as Satyam, 25, the drive of the SUV, and 60-year-old Saroj. The six injured persons are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the officer said.

