Updated on: 21 March,2025 11:22 AM IST  |  Hathras
PTI |

Top

Two persons, including the driver, were killed while six others were injured after an SUV overturned in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.


The incident took place in the Sikandrarao Police Station area around 11 pm on Thursday when the SUV, heading to Khangrapur village in Etah from Vrindavan, lost control and overturned, Circle Officer Shyamveer Singh said.


The victims have been identified as Satyam, 25, the drive of the SUV, and 60-year-old Saroj. The six injured persons are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the officer said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

