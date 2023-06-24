According to the police, Room Singh, a resident of Nagla Sharki village, consumed poison at the Sadar tehsil office in Budaun Thursday and died at a hospital late in the night.

Representative Image

Listen to this article UP: 71-year-old farmer kills self, family flags inaction of revenue officials in land dispute x 00:00

A 71-year-old farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district allegedly killed himself by consuming poison after revenue officials did not pay any heed to his repeated complaints regarding a land dispute, police said on Friday. According to the police, Room Singh, a resident of Nagla Sharki village, consumed poison at the Sadar tehsil office in Budaun Thursday and died at a hospital late in the night.

After a post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family on Friday. His family members and relatives kept the body on the Bareilly-Mathura road and blocked it for around four-and-half hours in protest. Room Singh's son Sandeep claimed that a piece of land of his father was registered in another person's name in connivance with tehsil and revenue officials this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Room Singh made rounds of the tehsil office for redressal but to no avail. Distressed, he consumed poison at the tehsil office on Thursday, his son said. Based on a complaint filed by his family, a case has been registered against two revenue officials and the person in whose name the land was registered. District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said the additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) will probe the matter and submit a report within a week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever