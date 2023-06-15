Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Five children, one woman died after fire breaks out in Kushinagar

15 June,2023
Six people including a woman and five children died after a massive fire erupted in a house located in Urdha village in Ramkoli police station area in Kushinagar late on Wednesday night, informed District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan

Representative image/iStock

The reason behind the fire is not known yet. The woman and children died while they were asleep.


The reason behind the fire is not known yet. The woman and children died while they were asleep.


The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta (38), along with the children, Ankit (10), Lakshmeena (9), Rita (3), Gita (2), and Babu (1)


After receiving information, the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire. Also, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the site at night. They sent the bodies for post-mortem and ordered an investigation into the matter.

"Under Ramkola station, a man identified as Navmi along with his wife and children slept at night after having dinner. Due to the heat, Navmi slept outside, while his wife, Sangeeta (38), along with the children, Ankit, Lakshmeena, Rita, Gita, and Babu slept inside," said the District Magistrate.

"Suddenly, a fire erupted in the house at night. After seeing the flames, Navmi got up. He tried extinguishing the fire but it had gone out of control. The house is situated on the bank of a canal, which the villagers could not make it in time and the fire spread. It caused the death of the woman and her children", he added.

Adding further, the DM further stated, "On being informed, the fire brigade and Ramkola police reached the site and the fire was doused. The bodies were recovered. The reasons behind the fire are not clear yet".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

