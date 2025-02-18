The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has become the first legislative body in India to introduce a translation facility, enabling discussions in Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri, Bundelkhand, and English. The service aims to enhance accessibility and inclusivity in legislative proceedings

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is set to make history as the first legislative body in the country to be equipped with a translation facility, ANI reports. The assembly session, which commences on Tuesday, will introduce the service, subject to approval from the House of Suit.

According to ANI, a statement issued in this regard confirms that the arrangement for translators will be presented before the Ruling Committee before implementation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already reviewed rehearsals for translation services in multiple languages, including Awadhi, Braj, Bhojpuri, Bundelkhand, and English.

The session is expected to witness discussions on significant issues such as the Prayagraj stampede and the recent violence in Sambhal. Prior to the all-party meeting, the Working Committee convened on Monday under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. The committee approved the proposed schedule for the budget session, which will run from February 18 to March 5.

As per ANI, the budget session will commence at 11 a.m. with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel in a joint sitting of both houses of the Legislature. Legislators from both the Assembly and the Legislative Council will be in attendance during the address.

From February 19 to 21, the session will focus on legislative business, including discussions on the vote of thanks for the Governor’s address. On February 20, at 11 a.m., the government will present the budget for the upcoming financial year (2025-26). The Uttar Pradesh state budget is estimated to be approximately seven and a half lakh crore rupees.

According to ANI, discussions regarding the budget will take place in the House on February 24, 25, 27, and 28. Furthermore, deliberations on budgetary grant demands will be held on March 3, 4, and 5. The final approval and passage of the budget for the next financial year will take place on March 5.

During the session, the Working Committee has also agreed to table two ordinances—namely, the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Planning and Amendment Ordinance 2025 and the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Ordinance 2025.

(With inputs from ANI)