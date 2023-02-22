Breaking News
UP Budget 2023: Rs 1 lakh each allocated for madrassas to set up computer labs

Updated on: 22 February,2023 04:06 PM IST  |  Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
PTI |

There are an estimated 23,000 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh of which only 561 receive grants from the state government

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


The Uttar Pradesh government in its budget presented on Wednesday allocated Rs 1 lakh each for madrassas to set up computer labs.


There are an estimated 23,000 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh of which only 561 receive grants from the state government.



According to an official statement, for the welfare of minority communities, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has also made a provision to pay an honorarium of Rs 6,000 per month to graduate teachers and Rs 12,000 per month to B.Ed. teachers with masters teaching modern subjects like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science etc.


A budgetary provision of Rs 681 lakh for the construction of hostels and school building in the financial year 2023-2024 for the minority institutions have also been made the statement said.

The state government on Wednesday presented a Rs 6,90,242.43 crore Budget, including new schemes worth Rs 32,721.96 crore, for the upcoming financial year.

The total receipt is estimated at Rs 6,83,292.74 crore, which includes revenue receipts of Rs 5,70,865.66 crore and capital receipts of Rs 11,247.08 crore, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.

The share of tax revenue in revenue receipts is Rs 44,58,71.59 crore, including its own tax revenue of Rs 2,62,634 crore and the state's share in central taxes of Rs 1,83,237.59 crore.

(Compiled with inputs from PTI)

uttar pradesh lucknow India news india news national news Budget 2023

