UP Cong to protest against 'rising' inflation, unemployment in state on Monday

The Uttar Pradesh Congress will stage a protest against alleged rising inflation, unemployment among other "raging issues" outside the Raj Bhawan here on Monday, the party said.

Talking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Brijlal Khabri on Saturday said statistics indicate that the graph of injustice and atrocities has increased in the state but the BJP government is completely asleep.

Industrialist friends of the government are being helped with public money while the vice-chancellors of universities under the protection of the government are indulging in corruption, he alleged.

We will hold a non-violent demonstration within the ambit of the law in a democratic manner and not even police barricades will be able to stop us from laying siege to the Raj Bhavan, he said.

The Congress will expose the corrupt and anti-people face of the BJP government, Khabri said.

He also lashed out at the BJP-led central government accusing it of ignoring the problems being faced by the country's farmers.

The condition of farmers is pathetic as they are not getting the proper price for their crops, but the BJP government does not want to do anything about it, he claimed.

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is working to benefit its capitalist friends, he said, adding that the people of the country understand everything and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

