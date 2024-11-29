Breaking News
UP governor sets up three member judicial commission to probe Sambhal violence

UP governor sets up three-member judicial commission to probe Sambhal violence

Updated on: 29 November,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has formed a three-member judicial commission to investigate the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24, which resulted in deaths and injuries

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has formed a three-member judicial inquiry commission to investigate the violent clashes that occurred in Sambhal on November 24, following a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The violence, which resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to many, including law enforcement officers, has sparked significant concern across the state.


The commission, which has been instructed to complete its inquiry within two months from the date of the notification, will seek to uncover the reasons behind the violence. Should an extension to this period be required, it will need approval from the state government.


In a notification issued on November 28, the Governor highlighted the importance of a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter. This will ensure the public's trust in the judicial process and serve the greater interest of justice. The inquiry is set to explore multiple facets of the incident, including the preparedness of local law enforcement and administrative bodies in handling the situation.


The commission will be led by Justice Devendra Kumar Arora, a retired judge from the Allahabad High Court. Joining him will be Amit Mohan Prasad, a retired IAS officer, and Arvind Kumar Jain, a former IPS officer. Together, they are tasked with determining whether the violence was a spontaneous outburst or part of a larger, organised conspiracy.

The investigation will focus on several key areas: firstly, whether the clash was planned or unplanned; secondly, the law enforcement response and the preparedness of the district administration; thirdly, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident; and finally, the formulation of recommendations aimed at preventing similar events in the future.

The findings of the commission are expected to play a critical role in ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order in the region.

Tensions in Sambhal had been mounting since November 19, when a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple had once stood at the same location. On November 24, the protests escalated, leading to stone pelting, arson, and violent clashes with security forces.

The outcome of this inquiry is anticipated to bring clarity and aid in maintaining peace in the area moving forward, as well as provide crucial recommendations for the future. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

