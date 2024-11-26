Breaking News
Minor girl raped in Palghar, two held
Maharashtra election results not acceptable to anyone: Patole
Mumbai: Brain dead Ghatkopar man saves three lives
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Allahabad HC seeks Centres response on representation raising questions about Rahul Gandhis Indian citizenship

Allahabad HC seeks Centre's response on representation raising questions about Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship

Updated on: 26 November,2024 10:55 PM IST  |  Lucknow
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A petition claiming Rahul Gandhi concealed his British citizenship in contesting the parliamentary election from Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh was filed in the Allahabad High Court this year

Allahabad HC seeks Centre's response on representation raising questions about Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Listen to this article
Allahabad HC seeks Centre's response on representation raising questions about Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship
x
00:00

The Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh has directed the Centre to place before it the decision taken on a representation moved against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his citizenship, reported the PTI.


The court will hear the matter on December 19. 


A petition claiming Rahul Gandhi concealed his British citizenship in contesting the parliamentary election from Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh was filed in the Allahabad High Court this year, as per the PTI.


According to the news agency, a bench of justices AR Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka.

The petition also demanded that the CBI be ordered to register a case and investigate into the matter, saying Gandhi's dual citizenship is a crime under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Passport Act.

While hearing the PIL on the previous occasion, the court had sought information from the Centre whether it had received the petitioner's representation. In compliance with the order, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the court that the representation has been received by the ministry concerned and is currently under process.

In the PIL, Shishir claimed that he has all the documents and some emails of the British government, which prove that Gandhi is a British citizen and due to this he is ineligible to contest elections in India and cannot hold the post of a Lok Sabha member, the PTI reported.

The petitioner also claimed that he had sent complaints twice to the competent authority regarding Gandhi's dual citizenship but the present petition has been filed as no action was taken by them.

At this, the court had summoned the details of the action taken on the petitioner's representation.

Congress Working Committee to meet on Nov 29

The Congress Working Committee will hold a meeting on November 29 during which it is likely to deliberate on the party's performance in the Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The meeting, which will be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others, will review the party's poll debacle in Haryana and Maharashtra.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rahul gandhi allahabad high court allahabad congress India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK