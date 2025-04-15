Breaking News
UP Man and woman found hanging from tree in Bulandshahr village

UP: Man and woman found hanging from tree in Bulandshahr village

Updated on: 15 April,2025 12:20 PM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

A man and a woman were discovered hanging from a mango tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. Police suspect a case of suicide linked to a love affair, as per a note recovered from the site

UP: Man and woman found hanging from tree in Bulandshahr village

UP: Man and woman found hanging from tree in Bulandshahr village
A man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Bighapur village of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.


The deceased have been identified as Manish (25) and Sapna (35).


The police received information after a few villagers informed the police about spotting two bodies hanging from nooses tied to a mango tree in a field.



The police, in their preliminary probe, recovered a suicide note and revealed that there was a love affair between the two persons.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the probe is underway, Purnima Singh, circle officer (Sikandrabad), said.
 
