A man and a woman were discovered hanging from a mango tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. Police suspect a case of suicide linked to a love affair, as per a note recovered from the site

A man and a woman were found hanging from a tree in Bighapur village of Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Manish (25) and Sapna (35).



The police received information after a few villagers informed the police about spotting two bodies hanging from nooses tied to a mango tree in a field.



The police, in their preliminary probe, recovered a suicide note and revealed that there was a love affair between the two persons.



The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the probe is underway, Purnima Singh, circle officer (Sikandrabad), said.

