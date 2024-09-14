UP: Man lynched for sexually assaulting 11-year-old

Breaking News
14 September,2024 04:28 AM IST  |  Kanpur
He was caught by the victim's family and other passengers after the incident on Tuesday night

A 34-year-old railway contract labourer was beaten to death by fellow passengers on a moving Humsafar Express train between Lucknow and Kanpur after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl, police said on Friday.


The deceased identified as Prashant Kumar, a native of Bihar. He was caught by the victim’s family and other passengers after the incident on Tuesday night.



Additional DG (Railway) Prakash D told PTI on Friday that Kumar had boarded the Humsafar Express from Siwan, Bihar, along with the victim’s family. He allegedly offered his berth to the 11-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her while her mother was away.


The girl reported the incident to her mother, who informed her family and other passengers. Enraged by the sexual assault, the victim’s family and passengers thrashed Kumar. 

