Police have arrested eight men in connection with abduction and gang rape of two orchestra dancers at gunpoint in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh

The police have arrested eight people in connection with the abduction and gang rape of two orchestra dancers at gunpoint in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported. The accused perpetrators forced the two women into their vehicles and took them to a house where the crime was committed, the police said.

The women were abducted at gunpoint from a house under the Ramkola police station jurisdiction on Monday night, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The perpetrators arrived in two SUVs and, amid continuous firing, took the women to the house of one of the accused, identified as Ajit Singh, in the Kaptanganj area, where the alleged gang rape was committed, said Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra.

The other accused: Nagendra Yadav, Ashwan Singh, Krish Tiwari , Arthak Singh, Ajit Singh and Dr Vivek Seth, were arrested on Monday night. Two other accused: Nisar Ansari and Aditya Sahni were arrested after an encounter on Tuesday evening, Uttar Pradesh police said.

According to police, a cache of weapons, including illegal firearms, ammunition, and vehicles, were recovered from the accused. The seized items included two SUVs, a motorcycle without number plate, an illegal factory-made pistol, seven-shot guns, four illegal pistols, 10 spent cartridges, 12 live rounds, 11 mobile phones, and a Nepali SIM card.

