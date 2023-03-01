Uttar Pradesh: Two accused of cow slaughter arrested after an alleged encounter

The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the operation that was carried out by police personnel from two police stations of the district, officials said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Two men accused of cow slaughter were arrested following an alleged encounter with police here on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the operation that was carried out by police personnel from two police stations of the district, they said.

"Zafar-ur-Rehman Kalia was wanted in a case of cow slaughter and another case and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He along with his friend Taslim was surrounded by our police team following an intelligence input," said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Akhilesh Chaurasia.

Also read: Witness Umesh Pal killing: One accused gunned down in encounter by Uttar Pradesh police

"The duo opened fire on the police team to evade arrest and were injured in retaliatory firing from our side. They were taken to the hospital for treatment," he said.

Tools used for slaughtering cows were recovered from the accused, the police said.

Earlier in the first week of January 2023, in a separate incident, two alleged criminals, carrying cash rewards of Rs 50,000 on their heads, were killed in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said. Three policemen were also injured in the exchange of fire in the two incidents, they added. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the encounters took place on Monday night under Kotwali Nagar and Pahasu police stations.

(With inputs from PTI)