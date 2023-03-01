Breaking News
Mumbai: Despite initiatives, TB cases on rise in certain hotspots
Mumbai: Hawkers’ policy work takes off after three years
Mumbai: In middle of city’s lungs, a dust bowl
Fowl play: Dead chickens spark talk of disease in Govandi
Maharashtra: Sena vs Sena whip war reaches Upper house

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Two accused of cow slaughter arrested after an alleged encounter

Uttar Pradesh: Two accused of cow slaughter arrested after an alleged encounter

Updated on: 01 March,2023 06:48 PM IST  |  Bareilly (UP)
Agencies |

Top

The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the operation that was carried out by police personnel from two police stations of the district, officials said

Uttar Pradesh: Two accused of cow slaughter arrested after an alleged encounter

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Two men accused of cow slaughter were arrested following an alleged encounter with police here on Wednesday morning, officials said.


The accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the operation that was carried out by police personnel from two police stations of the district, they said.



"Zafar-ur-Rehman Kalia was wanted in a case of cow slaughter and another case and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He along with his friend Taslim was surrounded by our police team following an intelligence input," said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Akhilesh Chaurasia.


Also read: Witness Umesh Pal killing: One accused gunned down in encounter by Uttar Pradesh police

"The duo opened fire on the police team to evade arrest and were injured in retaliatory firing from our side. They were taken to the hospital for treatment," he said.
Tools used for slaughtering cows were recovered from the accused, the police said.

Earlier in the first week of January 2023, in a separate incident, two alleged criminals, carrying cash rewards of Rs 50,000 on their heads, were killed in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said. Three policemen were also injured in the exchange of fire in the two incidents, they added. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said the encounters took place on Monday night under Kotwali Nagar and Pahasu police stations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Should Joshimath subsidence be declared as a national disaster?
uttar pradesh bareilly news India news india national news MID DAY Indian Police Force

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK