UP Police rescue minor sold to family in Andhra 2 held

Updated on: 29 March,2025 11:54 PM IST  |  Sitapur
PTI |

According to police, the three-year-old boy was kidnapped on December 27 last year from the Gulzar Shah Mela area in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was handed over to his family on Saturday

Police have rescued a three-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped from Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and sold to a couple in Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.


According to police, the child was kidnapped on December 27 last year from the Gulzar Shah Mela area. He was handed over to his family on Saturday.


Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that the child had gone to a 'mela' with his mother and family, and went missing while they were purchasing goods around 5 pm.


Based on the family's complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons at Biswan police station, Mishra said.

During the investigation, the police found that the child was sold to a family in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. On March 19, police teams were sent to rescue the boy and bring him home safely, Mishra added.

Police investigation revealed the involvement of an inter-state gang that used to kidnap children and sell them to childless couples, the SP said.

Two women involved in the human trafficking racket have been arrested, while two men, Abhay Verma and Umashankar, have been booked, the SP added. Further investigation is underway. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

