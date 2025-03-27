Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal has urged Mumbai Police to take action against comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly tarnishing the government's image through his YouTube content. Kanal has also pushed for demonetisation and deactivation of Kamra’s channel

Kunal Kamra. File pic

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal has formally requested Mumbai Police to take action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, citing concerns over his allegedly defamatory content. On Thursday, Kanal submitted both hard and soft copies of his complaint to Khar police station, urging authorities to intervene.

Addressing the media after filing his complaint, Kanal accused Kamra of deliberately tarnishing the government’s image through his YouTube channel for personal gain. He alleged that Kamra’s satirical content misrepresented key political figures and created a negative perception of the administration.

“Mumbai Police is now sending a notice to the YouTube channel, and our lawyers will also send a letter to request the demonetisation of his channel,” Kanal stated.

According to Kanal, Kamra has been persistently making remarks about high-ranking political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kanal took particular exception to Kamra’s parody of the iconic song ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ (We shall overcome), which the comedian transformed into ‘Hum Honge Kangaal’ (We shall be bankrupt). Kanal labelled this act as offensive and inappropriate, arguing that it mocked the aspirations and resilience of the nation.

“From my perspective, he is still an accused person. YouTube should ban such accounts and deactivate them,” Kanal asserted, calling for stricter regulation of digital content that he claimed misrepresented facts and insulted public figures.