Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > News > India News > Article > UP Schools in Prayagraj to remain closed till Jan 6 amid cold wave

UP: Schools in Prayagraj to remain closed till Jan 6 amid cold wave

Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Prayagraj
ANI |

Top

The order by District School Inspector, Prayagraj, P N Singh further stated that the Principal, all teachers and non-teaching staff will remain present in the school during the said period and carry out government work

UP: Schools in Prayagraj to remain closed till Jan 6 amid cold wave

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
UP: Schools in Prayagraj to remain closed till Jan 6 amid cold wave
x
00:00

Amid rains and cold wave conditions, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday announced that the secondary schools of all the boards will remain closed till January 6.


"In view of the outbreak of rain and cold waves in the district, keeping in mind the safety and health of the students, as per the order of the District Magistrate, teaching work will be suspended in the secondary schools of all the boards till January 6," the administration said in an order.


The order by District School Inspector, Prayagraj, P N Singh further stated that the Principal, all teachers and non-teaching staff will remain present in the school during the said period and carry out government work.


Meanwhile, the district administration in Lucknow also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6 on Tuesday given the cold wave in the state.

Bitter cold continues to grapple North India, sending shivers down spines and shrouding cities in dense fog. Residents huddle around bonfires for warmth, their breath puffing into the frosty air as temperatures plummet to bone-chilling levels.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

uttar pradesh news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK