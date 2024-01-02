Uttar Pradesh Police Constable rapes, hangs 25-year-old Dalit woman in Agra

An Uttar Pradesh Police Constable posted in Agra allegedly raped and then strangled a 25-year-old Dalit woman. The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the policeman's rented room on December 29

An Uttar Pradesh Police Constable posted in Agra allegedly raped and then strangled a 25-year-old Dalit woman. The woman's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the policeman's rented room on December 29, police said.

According to police, the woman had visited the constable's rented room in Agra a day before the incident, newswire PTI reported.

RK Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Chhata, said, "Raghvendra Singh (27), a police constable posted in Agra has been arrested in the murder of a 25-year-old woman who was found hanging in his rented room in Belanganj under the limits of Chhata Police Station in Agra city."

Agra Police has booked the constable under sections 306, 376 and SC/ST Act of IPC, he said. The post mortem report revealed hanging as the cause of death.

"Constable Raghavendra Singh is a native of Jhansi and was living in rented accommodation in Belanganj. The two were known to each other from the past. The girl was working at a Kidney Centre in Gurugram," RK Singh said.

The officer said that on the day of the incident Singh had come to his office but left early. Later he informed his colleagues about the incident.

He was arrested on Sunday on the complaint of the family members of the woman.

According to her brother, the two had taken training for nursing in Jhansi and had been in touch since.

"We had even visited the home of Raghvendra Singh, but his family refused our offer of marriage. But he was in touch with my sister," he said.

Meanwhile, three accused were arrested on December 1 by Noida police in a horrific gang-rape incident that took place in June 2023. As per the Police the victim was sexually assaulted after being allured for a job. After being blackmailed the victim registered the case on December 30. Two accused are still absconding.

The accused have been identified as Ravi, Azad, Vikas, Rajkumar and Mehmi.

Noida police said, "On the basis of the complaint given by a victim aged 26 years at Noida Police Station Sector 39 on December 30, 2023, a case has been registered against five accused in the gang rape incident in the name of providing job. In the course of the investigation, a medical examination of the victim was done within 24 hours. Statement of the victim under section 161 and section 164 of CrPC was recorded before the Hon'ble Court."

Noida police further said that based on available evidence, a team has been formed and three accused involved in the incident have been arrested.

"The accused arrested are Rajkumar, Azad and Vikas from Gautam Buddha Nagar. Accused Ravi and Mehmi are yet to be arrested, all possible efforts are being made to arrest them. Due to fear the victim did not complain at the time when the incident occurred, but the victim was being blackmailed by the accused. The victim reported on December 30, 2023, at Noida Police Station No. 39," the Noida police further said.

Noida police officials immediately took legal action and arrested three accused and presented them before the Court. (With inputs from agencies)