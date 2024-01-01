Mumbai: 2 of group that stabbed man to death in Bandra traced

They will be arrested after being discharged from hospital; deceased had objected to their friend blowing smoke in his daughter’s face

The deceased was stabbed multiple times. Representation Pic

Days after a 51-year-old was assaulted by a group and stabbed to death after he objected to a person allegedly blowing cigarette smoke in his daughter’s face, the police have traced two suspects. The incident took place on Wednesday at Chapel Road in Bandra West. According to the police, the duo, Rehbar Shaikh and Kajal Raman Das Gupta, had sustained injuries and will be arrested once they are discharged from the hospital. Mohammed Saad Iqbal Shaikh, the man who allegedly blew the smoke, was arrested that night itself

A police officer said, “On the day of the incident, deceased, Francis Fernandes, his wife Zian and their 25-year-old daughter were returning home when they stopped at a store.” As the family exited the establishment, a couple entered and the man, Mohammed Saad Iqbal Shaikh, allegedly exhaled smoke in the young woman’s direction. Witnessing her discomfort, Francis voiced his objection, leading to the couple verbally abusing him and his family.

A physical altercation then broke out, prompting Mohammed Saad Iqbal Shaikh to call three additional male friends for support. The four men and woman then physically assaulted Francis. Mohammed Saad Iqbal Shaikh stabbed the deceased multiple times in the chest and stomach. The group fled after threatening Zian and her daughter. Francis was swiftly transported to Bhabha hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Bandra police have charged all five accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)—including those pertaining to murder, criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace—as well as the Maharashtra Police Act.

