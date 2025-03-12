Breaking News
Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarujun Kharge. File pic

The Rajya Sabha witnessed an uproar on Tuesday over an unparliamentary remark by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who later apologised to the Chair while clarifying that it was meant for the government that was “trying to create a regional divide” in the country.


As Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Congress leader Digvijay Singh to initiate a discussion on the working of the education ministry, DMK MPs, who came dressed in black to oppose delimitation and NEP, were on their feet demanding an apology from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.


Amid the uproar, Kharge stood up to intervene and said the Opposition was prepared to corner the government. Kharge used the Hindi expression “thokenge” to mean that the opposition would “hit back” at the government. “Hum poori tayyari se aaye hain aur aapko kya kya thokna hai thik se thokenge, sarkar ko bhi thokenge,” Kharge said. 


His statement led to an uproar from the treasury benches that claimed the expression was “unparliamentary”. Kharge immediately apologised for using the expression.

Mallikarjun Kharge congress news india national news

