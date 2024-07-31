The decision was taken due to serious violations of examination rules, an official statement said.

Puja Khedkar. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article UPSC cancels provisional candidature of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, debars her from future selections x 00:00

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has canceled the provisional candidature of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, an official statement said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the decision was taken due to serious violations of examination rules for the Civil Services Examination 2022 (CSE-2022).

The statement further said that the UPSC found that Puja Khedkar had fraudulently used multiple identities to exceed the permissible number of attempts allowed under the examination rules.

It said that the UPSC had issued a Show Cause Notice to Puja Khedkar on July 18, 2024, demanding an explanation by July 25, 2024. Puja Khedkar requested an extension, which was granted until 3:30 pm on July 30, 2024.

"The UPSC made it clear that this would be the final extension and that no further requests for more time would be entertained. Despite the additional time, Puja Khedkar did not submit her response," the statement said.

It stated that the UPSC thoroughly reviewed her case and confirmed that Puja Khedkar had allegedly violated the examination rules. As a result, her provisional candidature was canceled and she has been permanently barred from participating in any future UPSC examinations or selections.

"In a broader review of examination records spanning 15 years (from 2009 to 2023), the UPSC found that Puja Khedkar was the only candidate who had used fraudulent methods to exceed the allowed number of attempts," the statement said.

It said that the case was not detected earlier due to Puja Khedkar's use of 'multiple names and altered personal details'.

"The UPSC is now working on strengthening its procedures to prevent such cases in the future," the statement said.

The official statement said that regarding complaints about false certificates, including those related to OBC (Other Backward Classes) and PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) categories, the UPSC clarified that it conducts only a preliminary review of these documents. The commission checks if the certificates are issued by competent authorities and verifies their format and dates. However, the UPSC does not have the resources to fully verify the authenticity of thousands of certificates submitted annually. It is understood that the verification of certificate genuineness is managed by other relevant authorities.

"The UPSC's actions reflect its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and ensuring fairness for all candidates," it said.