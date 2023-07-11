US Ambassador meets Home Minister Amit Shah

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 July,2023 08:43 PM IST  |  New Dellhi
PTI |

Top

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which they discussed ways to advance cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism, drug trafficking and security domains.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Ambassador of US to India Eric Garcetti during a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. PTI Photo

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which they discussed ways to advance cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism, drug trafficking and security domains.


Garcetti, the 26th United States Ambassador to India, arrived in India in April and presented his credential to the President on May 11.


"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met @USAmbIndia, Eric Garcetti today. Had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. Reiterated commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM @narendramodi Ji's recent visit to the USA," Shah's office tweeted.


The US envoy met the home minister at the later's office in the North Block here.

PM Modi was in the USA on a State visit last month when he met President Joe Biden who hosted him for a State dinner. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

