Janet Yellen says Washington will hear Chinese complaints

Janet Yellen says Washington will hear Chinese complaints

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

“We will open up channels so that they can express concerns about our actions, and we can explain and possibly in some situations respond to unintended consequences of our actions,” Yellen said at a news conference. Yellen also talked with her Chinese counterpart on Saturday

Janet Yellen says Washington will hear Chinese complaints

Yellen at the US Embassy in Beijing on Sunday. Pic/AP

Janet Yellen says Washington will hear Chinese complaints
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said she agreed Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on US technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations.


Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. She said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes.


A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other US technology on security grounds that threaten to hamper the ruling Communist Party’s development of smartphones, artificial intelligence and other industries.


“We will open up channels so that they can express concerns about our actions, and we can explain and possibly in some situations respond to unintended consequences of our actions,” Yellen said at a news conference. Yellen also talked with her Chinese counterpart on Saturday.

