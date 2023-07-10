Ukraine to top Joe Biden’s agenda during meet with PM Rishi Sunak

Biden flies to London on Sunday on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania

A dash of pomp and a dose of politics are on the agenda during a stopover visit to the UK where President Joe Biden will discuss the environment with King Charles III and the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Biden flies to London on Sunday on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania.

Sunak and the president will hold Ukraine-focused talks before both attend this week’s NATO meeting in Vilnius, which will discuss how far the military alliance should open the door to Ukraine. The US and UK are among the strongest western supporters of Kyiv.

