Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 1 injured after falling off train in Amethi

Locals found the three youths on Wednesday morning and informed police, an official said.
Representational Pic
Two youths died and one sustained injuries after falling off a train near Fursatganj railway station here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday between the Raebareli-Amethi section when the Padmavat Express was going to Delhi, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Pandey said.
Locals found the three youths on Wednesday morning and informed police, he said.
Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days
While two of them died on the spot, the injured was rushed to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, the ASP said.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever