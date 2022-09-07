Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 1 injured after falling off train in Amethi

Updated on: 07 September,2022 12:29 PM IST  |  Amethi
PTI |

Locals found the three youths on Wednesday morning and informed police, an official said.

Representational Pic


Two youths died and one sustained injuries after falling off a train near Fursatganj railway station here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday between the Raebareli-Amethi section when the Padmavat Express was going to Delhi, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Pandey said.


Locals found the three youths on Wednesday morning and informed police, he said.

While two of them died on the spot, the injured was rushed to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, the ASP said.

uttar pradesh news amethi indian railways

